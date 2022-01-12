Anderson .Paak and Elmo Celebrate Celebrations With ‘H Is for Holiday’

Anderson .Paak joins Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more for a charming tribute to celebrations all over the world in a clip from a new episode of Sesame Street airing Thursday, Jan. 13.

“H is for Holiday” finds .Paak playing drums and singing about every kind of celebration under the sun, often cramming as many as he can into a verse before time runs out. “There’s holidays for Valentines and holidays for flags/There’s Halloween, there’s Earth Day, there’s even holidays for gags,” .Paak sings before pulling an early April Fool’s Day prank on Cookie Monster by telling him the world has run out of cookies.

Along with .Paak, the 52nd season of Sesame Street, which launched last November, has already featured a handful of musical and celebrity guests. Back in December, Kacey Musgraves appeared on the show to sing a song about colors, while the long-running program also teased an appearance from Billie Eilish, who sings a numbers-based version of her song “Happier Than Ever” with the Count (Eilish’s full episode will air June 16). The show has also featured Jon Batiste and Naomi Osaka, while other upcoming guests include poet Amanda Gorman (March 24) and Keke Palmer (April 21).

.Paak, meanwhile, is coming off a busy year as he and Bruno Mars released their debut album as Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic. While the album was released after the deadline date for this year’s Grammys, early single “Leave the Door Open” picked up four nods, including Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best R&B Performance and Song.