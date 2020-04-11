See Anderson .Paak’s Socially Distanced ‘Come Home’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

The Tonight Show continued their new tradition of socially distanced performances Friday with Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals delivering their “Come Home” from nine different locations.

Originally released on the group’s 2019 LP Ventura, the Grammy-winning “Come Home” fits with the “Stay Home” theme of the self-isolating public. The studio version of the track features a guest appearance by Andre 3000, who unfortunately didn’t Zoom in for the Tonight Show performance.

Prior to the performance, host Jimmy Fallon encouraged viewers to donate to Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund, which extends “a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.” Live Nation has so far contributed $5 million to the fund with a promise to match donations from artists, fans and employees up to $5 million.

Earlier in the week, Sting, Fallon and the Roots teamed for a similarly social distanced rendition of the Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.” Recent “Tonight Show: At Home” performers also include Adam Sandler, Demi Lovato, Marcus Mumford and “Weird Al” Yankovic.