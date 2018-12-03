Anderson .Paak to Embark on ‘Andy’s Beach Club World Tour’

Anderson .Paak is ready to take his latest album, Oxnard, on the road. On Monday, the SoCal musician announced the Andy’s Beach Club World Tour will begin in February and visit 11 cities in North America before heading to Europe in March.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak described the evolution of his performance style and what he learned from touring with successful acts.

“For one, the crowd has gotten bigger. When we go out with these big groups, like with Bruno Mars, J. Cole, even opening for Beyoncé, these were big learning experiences for us. I learned that to be onstage, confidence is everything,” Anderson described. “I feel like I have to bring it back home, you know? When you go everywhere, you just hold on to the things that made you, you. And honestly, it’s the last phase of this beach series. You know, we went to Venice, we went to Malibu, so it’s only right that we take it to the next place, up the coast, up to the next beach.”

Tickets will be available on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Livenation.com.

Anderson .Paak — Andy’s Beach Club World Tour

February 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

February 13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

February 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

February 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

February 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

February 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

February 20 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 22 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

February 23 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

February 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 26 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL