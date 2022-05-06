 ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Preview New Album - Rolling Stone
…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead Preview Album With Two New Songs

Album features guest appearances from Amanda Palmer and Spoon’s Britt Daniel

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead has released two tracks off their forthcoming LP: “No Confidence” and “Salt in Your Eyes.” The album, titled XI: Bleed Here Now, will be out July 15 via Dine Alone Records.

The album marks the group’s 11th album and was produced by band members Conrad Keely and Jason Reece alongside Charles Godfrey. The LP features guest appearances from Amanda Palmer and Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

“Art has a role to play in the upcoming decade(s): it needs to point humanity towards solutions,” Keely said in a statement. “Our hope is that by expanding the ways we listen and hear; we expand our own inner (my parents would say spiritual) potential for the problem-solving to come.”

…Trail of Dead’s last album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, arrived in 2020. When the band was unable to tour on the album due to the pandemic, they began writing new music. The musicians tapped Daniel for vocals on a song called “Growing Divide.”

Keely noted, “We thought how cool it would be to have our friend Britt Daniel come in to sing one of the harmonies, so that we could have four diﬀerent voices separated out between two stereo mixes.”

XI: Bleed Here Now is available to pre-order here.

XI: Bleed Here Now Track List:

1. Our Epic Attempts
2. Long Distance Hell
3. Field Song
4. Penny Candle
5. No Confidence
6. String Theme
7. Kill Everyone
8. Growing Divide [ft. Britt Daniel]
9. Pigments
10. Golden Sail
11. A Life Less Melancholy
12. Taken by the Hand
13. Contra Mundum
14. Darkness Into Light
15. Water Tower
16. Sounds of Horror
17. Protest Streets
18. The Widening of Gyre
19. Millenium Actress [ft. Amanda Palmer]
20. Salt in Your Eyes
21. English Magic
22. Calm as the Valley

