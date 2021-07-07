Amyl and the Sniffers Preview New Album With ‘Guided by Angels’

Australian rock outfit Amyl and the Sniffers have released a new song, “Guided by Angels” from their upcoming album, Comfort to Me, out September 10th via ATO Records.

“Guided by Angels” is a driving track with a distinct post-punk edge as Amy Taylor bellows her cathartic, chant-like vocals over big riffs and thundering drums. The track arrives with a music video, directed by John Angus Stewart, in which Taylor dances around and belts the song in various locales — a field, a storage unit, the ocean — as her bandmates stand cooly by.

Comfort to Me, which is available to preorder, follows Amyl and the Sniffers’ 2019 self-titled debut. The group wrote the album primarily while quarantining together during the pandemic, ultimately spending more time working on and refining the songs than they had on any of their previous LP and EPs.

“Half of the lyrics were written during the Australian bushfire season when we were already wearing masks to protect ourselves from the smoke in the air,” Taylor said in a statement. “And then when the pandemic hit, our options were the same as everyone: Go find a day job and work in intense conditions or sit at home and drown in introspection. I fell into the latter category. I had all this energy inside of me and nowhere to put it, because I couldn’t perform, and it had a hectic effect on my brain. My brain evolved and warped and my way of thinking about the world completely changed.”

Comfort to Me Tracklist

1. “Guided by Angels”

2. “Freaks to the Front”

3. “Choices”

4. “Security”

5. “Hertz”

6. “No More Tears”

7. “Maggot”

8. “Capital”

9. “Don’t Fence Me In”

10. “Knifey”

11. “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)”

12. “Laughing”

13. “Snakes”