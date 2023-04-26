Amy Winehouse’s Personal Journals, Handwritten Lyrics Collected for New Book

A collection of Amy Winehouse’s previously unpublished journals, handwritten lyrics, and personal photos will be released this summer for the first time.

Like Kurt Cobain: Journals two decades ago, Amy Winehouse: In Her Words provides an intimate and private look inside the mind of a generational talent who died tragically at the age of 27.

HarperCollins will publish the full-color, 288-page hardcover book on August 29, with Winehouse’s family approving the project: Amy’s parents Janis and Mitch Winehouse provide a new foreword to In Her Words.

“This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words,” Mitch and Janis Winehouse said in a statement.

Coming this August, a new book, Amy Winehouse: In Her Words, will shine a spotlight on Amy’s incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life.



Additionally, the estate of Amy Winehouse will donate 100 percent of the royalties it receives from the sale of In Her Words to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, with a minimum donation of £70,000 promised.

In Her Words arrives just two weeks before what would have been Winehouse’s 40th birthday on September 14; the “Rehab” singer died in July 2011 of an accidental alcohol overdose.

“To fully understand Amy Winehouse on what now would have been her fortieth birthday, this extremely personal and revealing book, filled with her private thoughts and emotions, uncovers the heart of the artist who dreamed big and cared deeply,” HarperCollins’ Lisa Sharkey said in a statement. “We could not be prouder to publish this cherished keepsake and are grateful to her parents Janis and Mitch for sharing their daughter in this sensitive beautiful book.”