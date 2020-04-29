 Grammy Museum Honoring Amy Winehouse With Instagram Live Event - Rolling Stone
Grammy Museum Honoring Amy Winehouse With Instagram Live Event

Special event will feature JoJo and celebrate 13th anniversary of “Back to Black” single release

Brittany Spanos

British Soul Singer Amy Winehouse Performs During Her Concert at the Volkshaus in Zurich Switzerland 25 October 2007 the Concert is Part of Her Tour Which was Planned Already in the Spring 2007 But Then was Postponed Switzerland Schweiz Suisse ZurichSwitzerland Music - Oct 2007

Since an exhibit honoring Amy Winehouse closed early due to lockdown measures, the Grammy Museum will host a live event on Instagram.

Steffen Schmidt/EPA/Shutterstock

The Grammy Museum will host a special Instagram Live event to honor the 13th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s single “Back to Black” on Thursday, April 30th. It’s a virtual extension of the Los Angeles museum’s Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse exhibit, which opened in January.

Taking place on the Grammy Museum’s official Instagram account, the event will be hosted by journalist Eve Barlow and feature interviews with Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry and close friend Catriona Gourlay. JoJo will also look back on Winehouse’s influence on her music. After the event, which will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. PST on Thursday, a virtual version of the exhibit will be made available on the Grammy Museum’s website until May 1st. 

Beyond Black was set to run through April, but, like the museum itself, it had to close early due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown measures that have forced many non-essential businesses to shutter. Like many other institutions, the Grammy Museum is making many of their exhibits available virtually along with educational programs and live conversations with musicians and industry folks. Other currently open exhibits include celebrations of Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Los Angeles’ punk scene. 

In This Article: Amy Winehouse, JoJo

