Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Postponed Due to ‘Unique Challenges’

An Amy Winehouse hologram tour planned for later this year has been postponed following unspecified issues with the production. BASE Hologram announced Wednesday that the augmented reality theatrical event has been tabled after encountering “some unique challenges and sensitivities.”

“We are putting the tour on hold until we determine the best path to a creatively spectacular production that would properly honor Amy’s legacy at its highest caliber,” BASE wrote in a statement. They did not reveal specify a potential timetable for rescheduling the dates.

The company announced the trek in last October, detailing plans to incorporate “digitally remastered arrangements of [Winehouse’s] classics,” “a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.” The tour was set to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to combat and prevent drug and alcohol abuse among young people, while also offering other services to disadvantaged youth.

Upon announcement, Winehouse’s father, Mitch, praised the production as a “dream” for the family. “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words,” he said. “Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

Days after BASE announced the tour, the Winehouse family revealed plans to executive produce a big-screen biopic about the late singer. Filming is set to begin in 2019, and proceeds will also benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation.