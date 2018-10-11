Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Set for 2019

An Amy Winehouse hologram will tour the world next fall as part of a new partnership between the singer’s estate and BASE Hologram. An exact start date for the trek has yet to be announced, though it’s expected to kick off late 2019. Per a statement, the show will feature “digitally remastered arrangements of [Winehouse’s] classics” while the hologram “will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

“This is a dream for us,” said Winehouse’s father, Mitch. “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words. Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

The hologram tour will also raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation. The organization works to combat and prevent drug and alcohol abuse among young people, while also providing other services to disadvantaged youth.

The Winehouse trek will mark BASE Hologram’s third major musical hologram tour. This fall, the company launched its first two productions, one featuring Roy Orbison and the other beloved opera singer Maria Callas. Next year, the company will also debut a location-based project, “Discoveries: Jack Horner’s World of Dinosaurs,” which will feature renowned paleontologists guiding viewers through the Jurassic era.

“Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans,” said BASE CEO of productions, Marty Tudor. “This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music. In addition, we are proud to be a part of contributing to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy’s legacy of commitment to others in need.”