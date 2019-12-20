Amy Winehouse Museum Exhibit, Auction Dedicated to Singer’s Style

Amy Winehouse’s style will be the focus of an upcoming museum exhibit and auction that will feature some of the late singer’s most iconic outfits.

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse,” coming to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in January, includes the dress Winehouse wore during her last-ever performance, in Belgrade in 2011, as well as other popular outfits she donned during her too-brief career.

The exhibit is also bolstered by never-before-seen handwritten lyrics, journal entries, home videos, and more, the Associated Press reports.

“Amy always credited my mother, her grandmother Cynthia, as a major influence, both stylistically — as she taught her the importance of grooming and having a look — and musically,” her father, Mitch Winehouse said in a statement. “She liked to call me a ‘cab-driving Sinatra,’ and her mother’s side of the family were also musicians. Amy not only brought her gift of music to the world, but also her fashion. We’re eager for people to see her bold, beautiful spirit through all forms of her creativity.

“Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse” will display at the Grammy Museum from January 17th to April 13th; the exhibit will then embark to museums in Chile, London, and Ireland before many of its items return stateside for a November 2021 auction held by Julien’s Auctions.

The auction will feature “hundreds of Amy Winehouse’s most iconic stage, photo-shoot, and performance-worn dresses, shoes, jewelry, and accessories,” including that aforementioned custom-made minidress from Winehouse’s final concert. All proceeds from the November 2021 auction will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, supporting disadvantaged young people.

“Amy Winehouse is one of the rare and remarkable music icons whose incredible power and soulful expression in every word and note she sang with her distinct voice remains unmatched by no other artist in music history,” Julien’s Auctions’ Martin Nolan said in a statement. “We celebrate her singular talent and iconoclastic style in this collection of her most personal artifacts and wardrobe worn in her career-defining moments.”