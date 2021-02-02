Amy Poehler Revives Riot Grrrl With ‘Moxie’: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Moxie, a coming-of-age film directed by Amy Poehler and based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu that evokes the spirit of riot grrrl in the 2020s.

Moxie stars Hadley Robinson as Vivian, a shy 16-year-old who prefers to keep her head down and fly under the radar, even as bullying and sexual harassment are normalized at her high school. But when a new student (Alycia Pascual-Peña) starts to stand up to her peers’ unchecked behavior, Vivian is forced to reckon with how she really feels about the harassment — not to mention the sexist double standards from the school’s teachers and administration — and realizes that she’s fed up.

Inspired by her mother’s (Poehler) own rebellious youth as part of the riot grrrl scene in the Nineties (“Me and friends used to protest everything,” Poehler’s character tells her), Vivian starts distributing a revolutionary zine called Moxie across the school and forms alliances with the other girls on campus, learning to navigate the highs and lows of high school along the way.

Moxie also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz, and Marcia Gay Harden. The film premieres March 3rd on Netflix.