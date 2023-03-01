A Year After Brain Injury, Amy Grant Sets First Solo Musical Return in a Decade

Nearly a decade has passed since Amy Grant last released a complete solo studio album of original music. The past ten years have been littered with compilation records, holiday albums, and remastered releases of her projects dating back to the eighties. In the meantime, the Christian singer has continued touring, that is, until she sustained a concussion and brain injuries following a biking accident in July 2022, forcing her to cancel a slate of shows.

“So much creativity has been put on hold in my life, for all kinds of reasons,” Grant shared in a recent statement announcing the forthcoming release of “Trees We’ll Never See,” her first solo return to the music scene since 2013’s How Mercy Looks From Here set for release on March 24.

“Last summer I was asked to sing on a new Cory Asbury song yet to be released,” Grant continued. “This might be one of the best songs I have heard in a long time. I was so glad they waited for me to heal up and get back to the studio. Inspired by Cory’s beautiful song, Marshall Altman and I started talking about songs that we’ve written recently that affected us. I played him one of mine. He played me one of his.”

The one Altman played for Grant, “Trees We’ll Never See,” marks the first of two singles she will release this spring.

At the time of her injury, Grant’s publicist said she was unconscious for 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, doctors told her she needed “additional recovery time at home.” Her team also shared an update the following day saying that she “was wearing her helmet and we would remind you all to do the same.”

A few months later, she decided to pull the plug on her fall tour to focus on her health.

“Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals,” her manager Jennifer Cooke said last summer. “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.”

Grant currently has shows planned through October.