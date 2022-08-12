Amy Grant Postpones Tour to ‘Concentrate on Her Recovery’ After a Bike Accident

After having a concussion and suffering from injuries following a biking accident last month, Amy Grant has decided to pull the plug on her fall tour to focus on her health. Instead, she’ll hit the road in early 2023.

In a statement posted to the singer’s Instagram, her manager Jennifer Cooke said the Christian singer was “getting stronger every day” following her fall off a bicycle “after hitting a pothole” during a biking trip in Nashville on July 27.

“Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals,” Cooke said. “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.”

The shows originally planned for the fall have now been rescheduled to February and April 2023. “She wants to be able to give 100 percent when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates,” Cooke added.

Grant is still set to join her husband Vince Gill at her Christmas at The Ryman show and will perform with Michael W. Smith during a holiday tour.

“Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will be extended her way,” the note ended. “Thank you.”

At the time of her injury, her publicist said Grant was unconscious for 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, doctors told her she needed “additional recovery time at home.” Her team also shared an update the following day saying that she “was wearing her helmet and we would remind you all to do the same.”