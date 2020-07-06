Aminé Announces New Album, Enlists Young Thug For ‘Compensating’

Aminé has teamed up with Young Thug for “Compensating,” a track off his newly announced album Limbo, out August 7th via Republic.

The song features a visual that includes the Portland rapper and Young Thug holding neon green balloons in the shape of a face. “I fucked up once again/And you know that I’m never too proud to beg,” he admits. “It’s hard to admit that I’ve made my bed/And you know I’ma always wish you the best.”

Later in the track, Young Thug takes a verse: “Bad baby, from the back, baby (Let’s go)/I hurt her heart for spirits and it crash, baby/I toast it up and pour it out the glass baby.”

“Compensating” follows “Riri” and “Shimmy,” the latter a tribute to Portland that sampled and interpolated Old Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.” Last month, Aminé appeared on Disclosure’s new song “My High” with Slowthai. “Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun,” Disclosure said in a statement. “He’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch.”

Limbo follows Aminé’s 2017 debut Good for You and 2018’s OnePointFive. You can pre-save the record here.