Amerie Announces First Album in Nine Years

Amerie will unveil her first LP since 2009 on Friday. The double-album 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM will be an independent release from the “1 Thing” singer who parted ways with Def Jam in 2010.

“I love my projects to be very sonically cohesive,” she told Billboard about the double project (described as “darker and moodier” than her previous work). “As I was recording, I wasn’t trying to limit myself in any way, I was feeling very, very creative — I had just came off of writing a new story and I wanted to go full-out into the recording process. I didn’t want the album to be a smorgasbord of sound; it needs to have a vibe.”

The double-album is her fifth and follows 2016’s independently released Drive EP. But her latest work marks her first full-length since 2009’s In Love & War, her first and only album with Def Jam. The singer’s first two albums — All I Have and Touch — broke the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, with the latter netting her her breakthrough hit “1 Thing,” a Rich Harrison production that peaked at Number Eight on the Hot 100 and Number One on the R&B Singles chart. Touch received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2006, while “1 Thing” was nominated for Best R&B Female Vocal Performance.

The singer has taken to other creative pursuits as well in recent years. She’s written multiple novels and edited a 2017 anthology called Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy.