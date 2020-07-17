A Pandemic Will Not Stop the AMAs From Broadcasting Live This Fall

The American Music Awards are on for 2020 — even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented most mass gatherings and postponed many awards shows this year.

The show will air as a three-hour broadcast on Sunday, November 22nd, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced on Friday. Although the ceremony has been held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles since 2007, the press release for the 2020 broadcast did not specify a venue, nor did it make a note of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date,” the release notes read (via Billboard).

Last year, the AMAs were held on November 24th and drew ABC’s biggest entertainment audience between ages 18 and 49 on a Sunday night since the Oscars nine months prior. Taylor Swift earned six awards that night, surpassing Michael Jackson as the most decorated winner in the ceremony’s history. BTS and Khalid won three awards each and Ciara hosted the show.

The American Music Awards, created in 1973 by Dick Clark and first aired in February 1974, have been determined by polling the public and fans voting through the AMA website since 2006. They honor multiple genres across popular music and offer awards for best new artist, song, video, collaboration and artist of the year.