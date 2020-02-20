America Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

America has announced a 50th anniversary world tour. The soft rock group will celebrate the anniversary of their 1971 self-titled debut, when Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and the late Dan Peek went to Number One with “A Horse With No Name.”

The band’s trek starts this week, kicking off in Brookville, New York, on February 21st. They’ll make stops in major cities — including New Jersey’s Bergen PAC on February 23rd and the Broward Center for Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on March 24th — before heading to Europe in July. The tour will conclude in Germany later that month.

In a Q&A, the duo discussed their favorite TV and movie scenes where their songs were used. “I loved hearing ‘Horse With No Name’ being used in an episode of Breaking Bad as Walter White was literally driving through the desert,” Beckley said. Bunnell added: “My personal favorite is an episode of the Sopranos where one of the characters was taken out while driving and as the car came crashing to a stop, ‘Sister Golden Hair‘ was playing on the car radio. Excellent.”

A biography of the group, titled America, the Band: An Authorized Biography, by Judy Warne will be published on May 15th.

Tickets are on sale via the band’s website.

America Tour Dates

February 21 — Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center for Performing Arts

February 22 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

February 23 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

February 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

February 29 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Theatre

March 5 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Colosseum

March 6 — Waukegan, IL @ Genessee Theatre

March 7 — Nashville, IN @ Maple Leaf PAC

March 12 — Huntington, WV @ Keith Albee PAC

March 14 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 15 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 17 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for Performing Arts

March 19 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 20 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For Performing Arts

March 25 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

March 28 — Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Fest Schnepf Farms

April 2 — Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel

April 3 — Eureka Springs, AR @ The Auditorium

April 15 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

April 16 — Waco, TX @ Waco Hall Baylor w/Symphony

April 17 — Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Arena

April 23 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

April 24 — Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino

May 1 — Enoch, AB Canada @ River Cree Ent Complex

May 2 — Calgary, AB Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Center

June 27 — North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

July 7 — L’Olympia @ Paris, France

July 10 — O2 Empire Shepherds Bush @ London, UK

July 12 — Cornbury Music Festival @ Oxfordshire, UK

July 15 — Musical Dome @ Köln, Germany

July 16 — Capitol Offenbach @ Offenbach, Germany

July 17 — Metropol Theater Bremen @ Bremen, Germany