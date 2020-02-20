America Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

America has announced a 50th anniversary world tour. The soft rock group will celebrate the anniversary of their 1971 self-titled debut, when Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and the late Dan Peek went to Number One with “A Horse With No Name.”
The band’s trek starts this week, kicking off in Brookville, New York, on February 21st. They’ll make stops in major cities — including New Jersey’s Bergen PAC on February 23rd and the Broward Center for Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on March 24th — before heading to Europe in July. The tour will conclude in Germany later that month.
In a Q&A, the duo discussed their favorite TV and movie scenes where their songs were used. “I loved hearing ‘Horse With No Name’ being used in an episode of Breaking Bad as Walter White was literally driving through the desert,” Beckley said. Bunnell added: “My personal favorite is an episode of the Sopranos where one of the characters was taken out while driving and as the car came crashing to a stop, ‘Sister Golden Hair‘ was playing on the car radio. Excellent.”
A biography of the group, titled America, the Band: An Authorized Biography, by Judy Warne will be published on May 15th.
Tickets are on sale via the band’s website.
February 22 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
February 23 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
February 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
February 29 — Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Theatre
March 5 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Colosseum
March 6 — Waukegan, IL @ Genessee Theatre
March 7 — Nashville, IN @ Maple Leaf PAC
March 12 — Huntington, WV @ Keith Albee PAC
March 14 — Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
March 15 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
March 17 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center for Performing Arts
March 19 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
March 20 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For Performing Arts
March 25 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
March 28 — Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Fest Schnepf Farms
April 2 — Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel
April 3 — Eureka Springs, AR @ The Auditorium
April 15 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
April 16 — Waco, TX @ Waco Hall Baylor w/Symphony
April 17 — Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Arena
April 23 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
April 24 — Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino
May 1 — Enoch, AB Canada @ River Cree Ent Complex
May 2 — Calgary, AB Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Center
June 27 — North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore
July 7 — L’Olympia @ Paris, France
July 10 — O2 Empire Shepherds Bush @ London, UK
July 12 — Cornbury Music Festival @ Oxfordshire, UK
July 15 — Musical Dome @ Köln, Germany
July 16 — Capitol Offenbach @ Offenbach, Germany
July 17 — Metropol Theater Bremen @ Bremen, Germany