Amen Dunes Returns With First New Song in Three Years, ‘Feel Nothing’

Amen Dunes, the project of Damon McMahon, has returned with a new song, “Feel Nothing,” which marks his first in three years and first for new label Sub Pop.

“Feel Nothing” finds McMahon lacing his dry, slightly fried voice over a bustling drum groove and an increasingly expansive array of synths and piano. “You might be a prophet,” McMahon sings, “There is no way to stop our big stone love/Keep going up the mountain, yeah/From the mouth don’t come a kingdom.”

“Feel Nothing” features contributions from the U.K. duo Sleaford Mods, with the group’s vocalist Jason Williamson singing alongside McMahon at the end of the track. The song also features synths from previous Amen Dunes collaborator, Panoram.

Amen Dunes’ last album, Freedom, was released in 2018. The following year, he tapped British singer-songwriter Westerman for a remix of the album cut, “L.A.”