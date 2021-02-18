Amazon Prime Video Hosts ‘Coda Collection’ Channel of Music Docs, Concert Films

Amazon Prime Video serves as the exclusive host of a newly launched channel, the Coda Collection, that focuses on concert films, music documentaries, and rare archival performances.

Starting Thursday, the Coda Collection boasts the streaming premieres of Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui, The Rolling Stones on the Air, Johnny Cash at San Quentin, Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight, and more. Also on the docket of 150 titles are Bob Dylan’s Trouble No More, Dead & Company performances, and the upcoming authorized Dave Grohl documentary.

The Coda Collection was founded by CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, Experience Hendrix’s Janie Hendrix, Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon, and veteran entertainment lawyer Jonas Herbsman, with Sony Music on board as an equity partner and music journalist Greg Kot serving as editorial director of the Coda Collection site. Content partners include Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, and Creem Magazine.

Yoko Ono said of the channel: “John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.”

Janie Hendrix added: “The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing. The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs. There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I’m proud to be a part of making it happen.”

“The Coda Collection will also present original, episodic music programming series as well as new and rarely seen performances by such leading acts as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Avett Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Paul Simon, AC/DC, and many more,” the Coda Channel said in a statement.

“The company has unearthed content from producers and vaults throughout the world; presenting concerts, documentaries, and recording studio footage unseen since their original broadcasts. Examples include rare and previously unseen titles featuring Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Muddy Waters, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and much more.”

Amazon Prime members can now access over 150 titles streamed exclusively on the Coda Collection for $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial. Check out the Coda Collection site for more information.