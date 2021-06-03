Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Kid Cudi to Perform in Amazon Prime Day Musical Event

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon has announced that artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in the Prime Day Show, a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music airing in celebration of this year’s Prime Day.

All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally on Prime Video on June 17th. The event will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

Prime Day Show viewers will be treated to three unique performances that fuse music and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, the Dunbar Hotel, and outer space. The experiences will last around 25 minutes each, and feature music from Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.’s new album, Black Of My Mind, and Cudi’s album Man on the Moon III.

Additionally, Cudi has collaborated with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band.

To stream the Prime Day Show free on Prime Video, you don’t need a Prime membership — just set up a free Amazon account, and you’ll be able to watch the show at no extra cost. The event will also be available on watch on IMDb TV, Twitch, and through Amazon devices like the Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets.

To celebrate the performance, Billie Eilish will also be launching a line of merchandise that will drop exclusively on Amazon on June 17 alongside the Prime Day Show. Fans can shop a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, accessories, and more here.

Amazon has also recently confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will take place over two days this month, on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22nd. Besides 48 hours of deals, Prime members will get the best Amazon Music deal — four months of access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. Select purchases of Amazon Echo devices will also get Prime members get six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited.