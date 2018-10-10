AMAs 2018: Watch Ciara, Missy Elliott Perform Flashy ‘Level Up’

Ciara recruited Missy Elliott for an intense live version of her “Level Up” remix at the 2018 American Music Awards. The performance marked the R&B singer’s first at the ceremony since 2005.

The vocalist opened the song with some belting and slick choreography, accompanied by dancers decked out in futuristic-looking sunglasses. Elliott crashed the stage midway through to deliver her brief rapped verse.

Ciara followed “Level Up” with a solo snippet of “Dose,” the recent single from her forthcoming seventh LP. While she has yet to detail her next album, the singer told ABC in March that she began work on the record in 2017.

“I’m super, super excited about my album,” said Ciara, who recently opened several dates on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour. “I’ve been having so much fun working on it. I actually stated recording a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna so that was really fun; dancing around with my big belly in the studio. But I’ve been working on it for a little while, and it’s really coming together.”

Elliott, who released the solo single “I’m Better” in 2017, recently appeared on Ariana Grande’s “Borderline” and joined Busta Rhymes and Kelly Rowland for the all-star collaboration “Get It.”