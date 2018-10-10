AMAs 2018: Twenty One Pilots Perform Electrifying ‘Jumpsuit’

Twenty One Pilots performed their single “Jumpsuit” at the American Music Awards. The duo utilized a backdrop of shifting mountain images and a flaming car prop that referenced their recent video series.

Frontman Tyler Joseph opened the track by pounding out the song’s distorted bassline, as drummer Josh Dunn pummeled his kit. Joseph moved to a piano on the bridge before hopping back to his bass and screaming the song’s frantic, climactic lines.

“Jumpsuit” is one of several singles from the band’s recently issued fifth album, Trench, along with “My Blood,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.” The Ohio duo released videos for all four tracks, including a themed visual trilogy for “Jumpsuit,” “Nico and the Niners” and “Levitate.”

The duo are set to promote the LP on their “Bandito Tour,” which commences with a North American leg on October 16th in Nashville, Tennessee. Those dates run throughout late November, and a second North American leg launches May 1st, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico.