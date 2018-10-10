AMAs 2018: Watch Taylor Swift Kick Off Show With ‘I Did Something Bad’

Taylor Swift returned to the 2018 American Music Awards Monday night with a dramatic, opening performance of “I Did Something Bad” from her 2017 album Reputation.

The singer opened on a smoke-filled stage with swooning, black-clad dancers and flashing lights. She strutted onto a platform during the first chorus, as flames erupted in the background. During the synth-driven bridge, she belted on her dancers’ shoulders as a massive cobra prop hovered into the air.

The last time Swift performed at the AMAs was in 2014 when she sang the 1989 single “Blank Space.” The pop star has taken home 19 awards from the AMAs in the past. This year, she’s nominated in four categories: Artist of the Year; Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock; Favorite Album, Pop/Rock; and Favorite Tour of the Year. Swift is set to wrap up her Reputation Tour dates on November 21st.

Other musicians performing at the AMAs include include Ciara, Missy Elliott, and Dua Lipa.