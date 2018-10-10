AMAs 2018: Panic! at the Disco Honor Queen With Live ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Panic! at the Disco paid tribute to Queen with a rousing live version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the 2018 American Music Awards. Frontman Brendon Urie nailed his interpretation of Freddie Mercury’s daunting original vocal during the performance, broadcast live from Sydney, Australia.

The singer opened by crooning and playing grand piano, his band filling the arrangement with intricate choral vocal harmonies. They stayed faithful to the original track – from the ballad-to-rock dynamic shifts to Brian May’s trademark melodic guitar solo. Urie added a theatrical flair to his performance, standing on top of the piano during the hard rock section – moments after skyrocketing to the top of his register on the “for me” line.

Panic! at the Disco, now essentially Urie’s solo vehicle, was nominated for Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock at the ceremony. The sixth Panic! LP, Pray for the Wicked, is the singer’s second in a row to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200, following 2016’s Death of a Bachelor.

Urie recently released video for single “High Hopes,” which he performed live with string and brass players in August at the 2018 VMAs.

Bryan Singer’s upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, hits theaters on November 2nd. The film’s soundtrack, out October 19th, includes previously unissued recordings from the band’s 1985 Live Aid concert.