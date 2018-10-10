Rolling Stone
AMAs 2018: See Mariah Carey Deliver World TV Debut of New Song ‘With You’ 

Singer created alluring visual effect with fabric, dancers for live performance

By
Ilana Kaplan
&
Ryan Reed
Mariah CareyAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018

Mariah Carey offered the live television debut of her new single "With You" during the American Music Awards.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey offered the live television debut of “With You,” a single from her forthcoming album, on Tuesday during the American Music Awards.

The virtuoso vocalist created a stunning visual effect during the performance. She sang in the middle of a large circle of pink fabric, with dancers arranged around her; a mirror reflected the performers’ movements in an arrangement that resembled a massive rose petal.

Carey first performed on the AMA stage back in 1991 with her hit “Someday.” She has taken home 10 awards throughout her career from the AMAs. Tuesday’s performance marks Carey’s first return to the AMA stage since 2008.

Carey has not yet announced the title of her new record, which follows 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, though it is tentatively slated for release later this year. “With You” arrives after last month’s Nineteen85-produced “GTFO.”

Other performers at the 2018 American Music Awards include Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Missy Elliott and Shawn Mendes.

