AMAs 2018: Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin Perform Wild ‘I Like It’

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin united on Tuesday for a colorful live performance of their collaborative single “I Like It” during the American Music Awards.

The trio recruited a small live band and utilized an elaborate presentation for the trap-salsa track. Cardi B opened the song on a spinning platform, with a camera capturing her movements from an overhead angle. Dancers wheeled out Bad Bunny in a gold-tinted shopping cart, and J Balvin delivered his verse from on top of a massive stage prop.

“I Like It,” which cracked the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, is one of several popular singles from Cardi B’s debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, along with “Be Careful,” “Bartier Cardi,” “Drip” and her breakout Number One, “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B and Drake are tied for the most nominations at the 2018 AMAs with eight each. Her nods include New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for her Bruno Mars collaboration, “Finesse.”