Amandla Stenberg Turns a ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Improv Song Into an Equally Silly Banger, ‘Alice’

That one New York Times critic that called Bodies Bodies Bodies “a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single” can add Amandla Stenberg’s new song “Alice,” inspired by the film, to her Spotify playlist.

On Tuesday, Stenberg released “Alice” — a song inspired by a made-up romantic backstory about her character Sophie and the silly character played by Rachel Sennott, Alice — to celebrate the film’s arrival to streaming services.

“This gotta be the most random drop of all, but this was so much fun. I made this song up during an improv on the set of @bodiesbodiesbodies (I was mostly tryna make [Rachel Sennott] laugh) and then started imagining if her character Alice and I had a secret romantic past?” Stenberg said about the song. “Went over to @juicejackal’s house and turned it into a real song.”

And clearly, Sennott loved it, as she shared that the track was a “real life bop” on Instagram.

In the song, Stenberg opens the track with the explicit lyric: “I ate your pussy over nothing. You didn’t tell me you were straight. You got a boyfriend named Dustin. He doesn’t have a bedframe.”

To recap the film real quick, Stenberg’s character Sophie and her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) find themselves in the middle of a massacre among their friends.

Perhaps unrelated to the song, but no less interesting: Let us recall the critic-Stenberg beef. After writer Lena Wilson wrote a mean review about the film, Stenberg slid into Wilson’s DMs and wrote, “maybe if you had gotten ur eyes off my tits you could’ve watched the movie.”

Stenberg later clarified that she didn’t mean the DM as an attack but “thought it was hilarious” to message the film critic. “I do get tired of people talking about my chest,” she said in an Instagram video. “There seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation around my chest, that just kind of baffles me.”