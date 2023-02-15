Amanda Shires is in ‘Serious Trouble’ in ‘Hawk for the Dove’ Fallon Performance

Amanda Shires performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to promote her new album, Take It Like A Man. Joined by frequent collaborator and husband Jason Isbell and her band, Shires sang the album’s first single, “Hawk for the Dove.”

"You can call it serious trouble/ Because that's what I want," Shires sang while playing the violin. "You can call me serious trouble/ Just admit I'm what you want."

Shires debuted Take It Like A Man last summer via ATO Records. The album features several singles, including “Empty Cups,” a piano ballad with her fellow Highwomen Maren Morris and Isbell, on guitar. In 2021, Shires released For Christmas, a collection of classics including versions of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and “Silent Night.” Since then, the singer-songwriter and fiddle player has also worked with Isbell on 2020’s Reunions and 2021’s Georgia Blue as a member of the 400 Unit.

In an op-ed with Rolling Stone last year, Shires discussed the need for reproductive freedom in America. “Abortion is not a social issue. My abortion did not affect my neighbor’s quality of life. My right to a safe abortion can be granted at no cost to the members of my community or my fellow American citizens. My choice does not change their lives,” she wrote. “For this reason, I believe it is not the role of the federal or state government to deny us the right to make our own reproductive choices. Rather, it is the government’s charge to protect this right from any agency that might attempt to revoke it. The highest court in the land agrees with me, at least for now.”