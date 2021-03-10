Aly & AJ Deliver Electrifying Rendition of ‘Listen!!!’ on ‘Full Frontal’

Aly & AJ have shared a new performance of their recent single “Listen!!!” from an appearance on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee that airs Wednesday, March 10th, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“Listen!!!” is a pristine blast of pop-rock with shimmering guitar lines and a rough-around-the-edges bass that adds just the right amount of grit. “Night after night I express what I feared from the start,” Aly & AJ sang on Full Frontal as masked dancers moved on the screen behind them. “That your heart would never listen/I’m feeling like I’m a hostage here/It’s clear something went missing.”

Aly & AJ released “Listen!!!” back in January and the song will appear on their upcoming album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, which will arrive May 7th (the title comes from a lyric on the album). The album was produced by Yves Rothman and was recorded at Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles. Along with “Listen!!!” the duo shared another Touch of the Beat cut at the beginning of March, “Pretty Places.”

In a statement, Aly & AJ said of their new album: “We started conversations around making a full album together way back in early 2019, but it wasn’t until a writing trip in the fall that the record started to take shape. There were many discussions over the sound of this record, the overall tone, and what we wanted to accomplish. Yves made us feel free to be exactly who we were. That we needed to show people that we were two American girls who grew up in the Valley in L.A. that intend on putting out positive, inspirational, but also revealing and honest writing into the world.”

Aly & AJ will celebrate the release of A Touch of the Beat with a special virtual concert that will take place on May 8th. The pair will perform at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, then host a virtual town hall with fans. Tickets are on sale now via AXS.

A Touch of the Beat marks Aly & AJ’s first proper full-length album since 2007’s Insomniatic (which featured their recently revived hit, “Potential Breakup Song”). The pair reunited in 2017 for an EP, Ten Years, then followed that up in 2019 with another EP, Sanctuary.