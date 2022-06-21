Alvvays Return With Fall Tour Dates — and Tease First New Music in Four Years

Canadian indie rock band Alvvays have been relatively quiet since releasing 2017’s Antisocialites, but they recently announced their return with North American fall tour dates.

The band dropped the news hours after teasing new music, accompanied by a caption that read “morphing out.” Following an appearance at Courtney Barnett’s Here and There Festival in August, they’ll officially kick off the tour in Chicago on October 14. They’ll snake through the West Coast before heading to the East, concluding in Boston on November 16. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday.

The Toronto-based band — fronted by Molly Rankin — released their excellent self-titled debut in 2014. “When we were starting out, there was some expectation that I would be a certain type of frontperson, that I would develop into someone very charismatic and comfortable — and that’s never really happened,” Rankin told The Guardian in 2017. “But it’s not really the school I come from. I don’t like to really rock out on stage or have some kind of strange rock persona. Over time, I’ve learned that I’m allowed to be just this reserved, awkward human.”

Alvvays Tour Dates

August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival – The Salt Shed

October 14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave.

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

October 19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

October 20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

October 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

October 24 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

October 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 30 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

November 2 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 4 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

November 5 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

November 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 8 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

November 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

November 15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

November 16 – New York, NY @ Kings Theater

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner