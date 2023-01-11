fbpixel
See Alvvays Make Late-Night Debut With ‘Belinda Says’ on ‘Fallon’

Canadian indie pop group showcase standout single from Blue Rev, one of Rolling Stone's 100 Best Albums of 2022
Three months after the release of AlvvaysBlue Revone of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022 — the Canadian indie rock band made their late-night television debut Tuesday with a performance of the LP’s standout track “Belinda Says.”

The group brought along a string section for the Tonight Show rendition of the track that singer Molly Rankin told Rolling Stone was the most resonant track on Alvvays’ latest album. “Belinda Says” is a nod to Eighties pop, with the song title and lyrics referencing Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Blue Rev placed Number 12 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022 list. The LP was the group’s first since their breakout 2017 album Antisocialites.

“Blue Rev was a wine cooler that my peers and I drank at rink dances and in graveyards,” Rankin told Rolling Stone last summer. “It really is the taste of my youth in a way. It’s reminiscent of cough syrup. I’ve actually never had a cold one, because it was always someone’s brother supplying these things to us.”

