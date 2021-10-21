Álvaro Díaz and Rauw Alejandro Have a Big Problem on Their Hands on ‘Problemon’

Álvaro Díaz and Rauw Alejandro go way back; they’ve been writing together for a few years now and Diaz had a hand in songs like “Aquel Nap ZzZz” and “Sexo Virtual” off of Vice Versa. Now, Díaz is getting ready to drop his new album Felicilandia, and he’s enlisted Rauw for “Problemon,” one of the catchiest tracks on the project that puts Rauw’s melodic vocals and Diaz’s dexterity as a rapper front and center.

Through the song, the two of them detail a relationship problem they got stuck in with a girl who lied about being single. Rauw opens things up with a smooth intro, where he sings about not being able to tell anyone about who he’s seeing because of the mess it’ll cause. Díaz then dives in with a speedy verse that extends the storyline. The video, which opens with Díaz calling Rauw up, shows the two of them trading verses in a cabin and ends with Díaz running off a love interest just before getting caught by her boyfriend.

Felicilandia is out on October 29th, and the concept revolves around a dreamy, Disney-like world that Díaz has envisioned, inspired by an amusement park in Puerto Rico where he used to go as a kid — except in the album version, it’s a place where sad, mopey kids go to mope and dance. Last month, he released the down-tempo, Tainy-assisted reggaeton track “Llori Pari” with Feid, which captures the vibe of the album (roughly translated, it means, “cry and party.”) Rauw, who recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the success of his song “Todo De Ti” and Grammy buzz around his new album, is currently on tour and just kicked off several sold-out dates at Puerto Rico’s famed venue El Choli.