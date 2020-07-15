Aluna Previews ‘Renaissance’ LP with New Song ‘Get Paid’

Aluna of AlunaGeorge has announced she will be releasing her first solo album. Renaissance arrives on August 28th via Mad Decent, and it will include new single “Get Paid” featuring Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.

In the lyric video for the new dancehall-flavored single, the three artists appear as animated characters as they advocate for getting paid the money they’ve earned for their hard work. “Get paid, I’m out the door/Make money, I spend it want more/Get mine, looking so fine,” they sing on the chorus. “Bad gyals/We chill and then whine … Tell them so don’t waste my time.”

The song “is an aspirational celebration about black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work,” Aluna said in a statement about the track. “On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.”

“Get Paid” follows the release of Aluna’s “Warrior” featuring SG Lewis and “Body Pump.”

Renaissance Track List

1. “I’ve Been Starting to Love All the Things I Hate”

2. “Warrior” featuring SG Lewis

3. “Sneak”

4. “Envious”

5. “Don’t Hit My Line”

6. “Get Paid” featuring Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom

7. “The Recipe” with Kaytranada, featuring Rema

8. “Body Pump”

9. “Ain’t My Business”

10. “Off Guard”

11. “Back Up”

12. “Pressure”

13. “Surrender”

14. “Whistle”