Aluna Celebrates Dance in the Desert in ‘Envious’ Video

Aluna (of AlunaGeorge) has released the video for “Envious,” the fourth single from her upcoming debut solo album Renaissance.

Directed by Hamadou Frederic Balde, the video shows Aluna and a group of dancers taking over a desert brush setting at sunset, with animated effects sprinkled throughout.

“I think people really need this song right now because I believe it’s my best ‘cry dance’ song; a style I coined to describe that exquisite feeling when all your emotions are released while dancing so you cry at the same time,” Aluna said in a statement. “I feel like in these times people need that at least once a day.”

Renaissance will be released on August 28th via Mad Decent, and will feature contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, Kaytranada, Rema and more.

In June, Aluna published an open letter to the global dance community, asking for a reassessment of how black creators are positioned in the world of dance: “When I started looking at all the challenges I face being a black woman making dance I realized I wanted to do more than just create a space for myself,” she wrote. “I want all black people to know that the genre of dance is their heritage and they should feel included and encouraged to create under that banner by expanding the genre to be culturally and racially inclusive.”