Alt-J Previews Remix Album With Syrupy Danny Brown Collaboration

Alt-J tapped Danny Brown and producers the Alchemist and Trooko to rework their song “Deadcrush” into a sleek jam. The track will appear on Alt-J’s upcoming remix album, Reduxer, out September 28th via Canvasback/Atlantic.

Alchemist and Trooko embrace and expand the steady, spaced-out vibe of Alt-J’s original, deepening its drum groove and slathering singer Joe Newman’s vocals in echo and reverb. Danny Brown’s verses provide a punchy counter-balance with the Detroit rapper spitting, “It’s a war outside, ain’t no one safe/ Wave my Rolie like I’m Puffy and Mase/ Still trying to escape, getting caught up in the web/ Snakes in the grass and they snapping at your legs.”

Alt-J first teased Reduxer in June, tapping Pusha-T and Twin Shadow to join them for a performance of a reworked version of “In Cold Blood” on The Late Show. Reduxer will feature 11 reinterpretations of songs from Alt-J’s 2017 album, Relaxer, and boasts contributions from artists like Little Simz, Tuka, Jimi Charles Moody, Terrace Martin, GoldLink, Lomepal and Kontra K. Reduxer is available to pre-order on CD and limited edition white vinyl.

“It’s no secret that we love and are influenced by hip-hop, and it’s always been a dream of ours to work with hip-hop artists in reimagining our music,” Alt-J said of the upcoming project. “With Reduxer that dream has come true. We couldn’t be happier with the results. This album is truly global, featuring rappers and producers from all over the world. After a very long time in the making, we are stoked to share it with you all.”

Reduxer Track List

1. “3WW” (feat. Little Simz) (OTG Version)

2. “In Cold Blood” (feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow Version)

3. “House Of The Rising Sun” (feat. Tuka) (Tuka Version)

4. “Hit Me Like That Snare” (Jimi Charles Moody Version)

5. “Deadcrush” (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version)

6. “Adeline” (feat. Paigey Cakey and Hex) (ADP Version)

7. “Last Year” (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version)

8. “Pleader” (feat. PJ Sin Suela) (Trooko Version)

9. “3WW” (feat. Lomepal) (Lomepal Version)

10. “In Cold Blood” (feat. Kontra K) (Kontra K Version)

11. “Hit Me Like That Snare” (feat. Rejjie Snow) (Rejjie Snow Version)