Watch Demon Fill Heart, Lose Horns in Alt-J’s ‘Last Year’ Remix Video

A demon tries to fill the hole in his heart in the surreal, yet touching video for Alt-J’s remix of “Last Year.” The new version of the track features production from Terrace Martin and a verse from Washington D.C. rapper GoldLink, and will appear on Alt-J’s upcoming remixes album, Reduxer, out September 28th.

Martin anchors his version of “Last Year” with a steady drumbeat and sprinkles sparkling synths and saxophone throughout the cut while retaining the original’s atmospheric mood. The new beat imbues Marika Hackman’s guest vocals with a fresh urgency, while GoldLink spits a verse about lost love and immortality.

Jay Fury directed the video for the “Last Year” remix, which tells the story of a sprightly fairy who gives a mythical demon the chance to reclaim his heart and lose his horns. The demon, however, chooses to indulge himself instead and winds up at a woodland bacchanal where he drinks a potent beverage that sends him into a spiral of sin. The demon eventually wakes up to find himself bound by thorns while his long-lost lover is carried away by an unseen force. But with the help of the fairy, the demon is able to break his ties and save his partner.

Alt-J’s Reduxer boasts 11 reinterpreted versions of tracks from the band’s third LP, Relaxer. Other contributors include Danny Brown, Pusha-T, Twin Shadow and Alchemist.