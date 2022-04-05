Alt-J Deliver Rousing Performance of ‘Hard Drive Gold’ on ‘Kimmel’

Alt-J stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver a lively performance of the rock-inclined track, “Hard Drive Go.”

“Hard Drive Gold” comes off Alt-J’s most recent LP, The Dream, which dropped February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The Dream, which marks Alt-J’s first studio album since 2017’s Relaxer, was announced with a video for single “U&ME” back in September. In a statement about the track, keyboardist and vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”

The band performed “U&ME” and their 2012 single “Breezeblocks” on The Late Show in February. They resurrected the latter track to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group’s Mercury Prize-winning album, An Awesome Wave.

Alt-J is currently on a joint North American tour with Portugal the Man, which wraps April 17 in Toronto.