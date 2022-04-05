 Alt-J Deliver Rousing Performance of 'Hard Drive Gold' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Coi Leray Teases Her Debut LP With Medley Performance on 'Fallon'
Home Music Music News

Alt-J Deliver Rousing Performance of ‘Hard Drive Gold’ on ‘Kimmel’

Song comes off the band’s recent album The Dream

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alt-J stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to deliver a lively performance of the rock-inclined track, “Hard Drive Go.”

“Hard Drive Gold” comes off Alt-J’s most recent LP, The Dream, which dropped February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music. The Dream, which marks Alt-J’s first studio album since 2017’s Relaxerwas announced with a video for single “U&ME” back in September. In a statement about the track, keyboardist and vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”

The band performed “U&ME” and their 2012 single “Breezeblocks” on The Late Show in February. They resurrected the latter track to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the group’s Mercury Prize-winning album, An Awesome Wave.

Alt-J is currently on a joint North American tour with Portugal the Man, which wraps April 17 in Toronto.

In This Article: Alt-J, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late-Night TV

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.