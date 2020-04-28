 Alt-J, Grouplove, Others Cover Bob Dylan's 'Shelter From the Storm' - Rolling Stone
Alt-J, Grouplove, and Others Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’

Artists cover 1975 classic amid COVID-19 pandemic

Angie Martoccio

Alt-J, Grouplove, and other artists from Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records/Parlophone covered Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” for COVID-19 relief.

Alt-J’s Joe Newman and Gus Unger-Hamilton appear in the clip, joined by Briston Maroney, Jealous of the Birds, Benjamin Scheuer, and Michelle’s Sofia D’Angelo. “And if I pass this way again, you can rest assured,” Maroney sings over acoustic guitar, “I’ll always do my best for her, on that I give my word.”

The artists are seeking donations to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians U.K.

“We are really happy to be involved in this project,” Alt-J said in a statement. “It’s lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don’t. It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people’s faces at this tricky time.”

Grouplove admitted to “attempting to memorize 10 verses” of the Blood on the Tracks classic. “When Canvasback came to us with the idea to collaborate on a more well-known Dylan song with our labelmates, we were so down,” they said. “It’s always satisfying to go outside of your comfort zone and try something new, especially during these trying times.”

In This Article: Alt-J, Bob Dylan, Grouplove

