 Alt-J Announce New Album, 'The Dream,' With Serene Track 'U&ME'
Alt-J Enjoy a Surreal, Serene Day at the Skatepark in New ‘U&ME’ Video

Track will appear on the British outfit’s new album, The Dream, set to arrive next year

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

After a four year hiatus, Alt-J are back with a new song, “U&ME,” from their upcoming album, The Dream, set to arrive February 11th, 2022 via Canvasback/Infectious Music.

“U&ME” is a serene, slightly woozy tune carried by bustling percussion and cut open in the middle by a keening guitar riff. In a statement, Alt-J keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton said of the song, “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.”

The track also arrives with a video directed by Unger-Hamilton’s brother, Prosper. The clip captures a day at the skatepark with some surreal twists, like a large explosion and some floating concrete. It’s also notably Alt-J’s first music video to feature the full band. 

The Dream marks Alt-J’s fourth album and will be their first since 2017’s Relaxer. The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the record next year with Portugal. the Man. The run kicks off February 25th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and wraps April 17th in Toronto; Sir Chloe will provide support between February 25th and March 20th, while Cherry Glazerr will take over from March 23rd through April 17th.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale October 1st at 10 a.m. local time via the tour’s website. Fans can also sign up for early access to tickets, while American Express cardholders will also have early access to tickets. A limited number of VIP packages will be available as well.

Alt-J and Portugal. The Man Tour Dates

February 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
February 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
March 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 4 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
March 5 – Hollywood ,FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 6 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
March 9 – Dallas, TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 15 – St Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
March 16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit
March 19 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
March 23 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 29 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
March 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center
April 7 – Kansas City, KS @ Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
April 15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

