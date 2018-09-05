Rolling Stone
Alt-J, Danny Brown Explore Government Evil in ‘Deadcrush’ Video

Track appears on band’s upcoming LP of reworked material, ‘Reduxer’

Alt-J and Danny Brown explore how our governments perpetuate evil in their disturbing, computer-animated video for the Alchemist/Trooko version of “Deadcrush.”

Brown stars in director Jeron Braxton’s warped clip, which draws on the aesthetic of Nineties video games. The piece is filled with demons, mutant dogs and government agents filtering drugs and weapons onto city streets.

In a statement, Braxton said he wanted to “create something that complemented the dark tones” of “Deadcrush.” He added, “Visually the video tells the story of how the CIA introduced old guns and cocaine into the black community in order to raise funds for the Nicaraguan contras. The introduction of weapons and cocaine in the black community gave power to the War-on-Drugs and the amount of Black men incarcerated creating this violent cycle of destruction that plagues the black community today. The blue flames represent the violent cycles of destruction. The demons creating the fire symbolize how drug addiction and gun violence are like demons that posses its victims to keep the cycle going. Slavery never really ended but just evolved into mass incarceration.”

The Brown collaboration appears on Alt-J’s upcoming album Reduxer, which includes 11 reinterpreted versions of tracks from the group’s third LP, Relaxer.

In This Article: Alt-J, Danny Brown, Hip Hop

