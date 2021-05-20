Cameron Crowe Expands ‘Almost Famous’ Soundtrack in New ‘Incendiary’ Box Set

The Almost Famous soundtrack was pressed on vinyl so few times that the original record is rare — a dream for every collector who just wants to light a candle and see their entire future. Thankfully, Cameron Crowe will expand the soundtrack into a limited-edition box set, out July 9th via UMe.
The news arrives after the film celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, which included a podcast, cast reunion, and an unearthing of Crowe’s archive. The upcoming box set marks the first-ever release of all the music featured in the film — from all five Led Zeppelin songs to the cast singalong of “Tiny Dancer” — as well as beloved bits of dialogue like, “One day, you’ll be cool,” and “Don’t take drugs!”
The “Uber Box” edition contains 103 tracks spread across five CDs, seven LPs, and a seven-inch of Stillwater’s “Fever Dog.” It also includes William Miller’s Rolling Stone cover story on the band, a 40-page photo book, backstage passes, Lester Bang’s Creem business card, and more.
An integral part of the box set is Stillwater’s music, which was written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson, and Peter Frampton. Songs like “Fever Dog,” “Love Thing,” and their backstage huddle “Piggyback Ride” are included. You can hear “Love Comes and Goes” in the video above.
Crowe will also release the film in 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, as well as a Blu-ray, out July 13th. “We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness,” he said in a statement. “For the first time, we’ve created a deluxe soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson’s wonderfully evocative score. We’re also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!”
“Something magical happened when the actor and the scene and the music worked together,” he added of the soundtrack. “Often it’s a shotgun marriage, but every once in a while, everything clicks. That’s when a movie can sear your soul.”
Almost Famous Uber Box Tracklist
CD 1
- The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
- The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
- America – Simon & Garfunkel
- “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
- Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*
- Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
- “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
- It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
- “Don’t Take Drugs”
- Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
- “We Are Band Aids”
- Roundabout – Yes
- “Incendiary”
- I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
- Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
- “This Is Penny Lane”
- River – Joni Mitchell
- “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
- Fever Dog – Stillwater
CD 2
- Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
- Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
- Something In The Air – Stillwater*
- Easy To Slip – Little Feat
- “Rolling Stone Magazine”
- Go All The Way – The Raspberries
- Farmer – The Seeds
- One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
- “Don’t Forget The Rules”
- Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
- Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Just Make Us Look Cool”
- Love Thing – Stillwater
- That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
- Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
- Burn – Deep Purple
- You Had To Be There – Stillwater
- “I Am A Golden God”
- Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
- Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast*
CD 3
- Looking At You – MC5
- Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*
- Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
- Untitled – Jeff Bebe*
- I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
- “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
- “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
- Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
- “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
- The Wind – Cat Stevens
- Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Slip Away – Clarence Carter
- Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
- Wishing Well – Free
- “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
- Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
- Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
- My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
- Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*
- “You Made Friends With Them”
- The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
- “We All Know What You Did To Him”
- Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
- “What Do You Love About Music?”
- Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
CD4
Stillwater
- Fever Dog
- Love Thing
- You Had To Be There
- Hour Of Need
- Chance Upon You
- Love Comes And Goes
Stillwater Demos
- Love Comes And Goes (Early Version)*
- Fever Dog*
- Love Thing*
- Chance Upon You*
- Love Comes And Goes*
- Hour Of Need*
- You Had To Be There*
Stillwater Backstage Jams
- That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt*
- Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows & Ed Valencourt*
- Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater*
CD5
Original Motion Picture Score
- Prefunction*
- Cabin By The River*
- Lucky Trumble
- Dapple Tree*
- Cabin In The Air*
- Dear Peggy*
- Bye Bye Now*
Original Motion Picture Score Outtakes*
- Cabin (Outtake 1)
- Moody
- Morocco
- Aurora
- Mood Swing
- The Teenager
- Borealis
- Strummy
- Tiny Dancer Intro
- Mando Swagger
- Cabin (Outtake 2)
- Love Stomp
- Function
- Aaron’s Real Room
LP 1 – Side A
- The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
- The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
- America – Simon & Garfunkel
- “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
- Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*
- Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
LP 1 – Side B
- “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
- It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
- “Don’t Take Drugs”
- Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
- “We Are Band Aids”
- Roundabout – Yes
LP 2 – Side C
- “Incendiary”
- I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
- Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
- “This Is Penny Lane”
- River – Joni Mitchell
LP 2 – Side D
- “Piggyback Ride (San Diego)”
- Fever Dog – Stillwater
- Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
- Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
- Something In The Air – Stillwater*
LP 3 – Side E
- Easy To Slip – Little Feat
- “Rolling Stone Magazine”
- Go All The Way – The Raspberries
- Farmer – The Seeds
- One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
- “Don’t Forget The Rules”
- Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
LP 3 – Side F
- Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Just Make Us Look Cool”
- Love Thing – Stillwater
- That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
LP 4 – Side G
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
- Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
- Burn – Deep Purple
- You Had To Be There – Stillwater
LP 4 – Side H
- “I Am A Golden God”
- Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
- Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John, Stillwater & Cast*
- Looking At You – MC5
- Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*
LP 5 – Side I
- Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
- Untitled – Jeff Bebe*
- I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
- “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
- “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
- Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
LP 5 – Side J
- “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
- The Wind – Cat Stevens
- Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
- Slip Away – Clarence Carter
- Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
- Wishing Well – Free
- “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
LP 6 – Side K
- Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
- Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
- My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
- Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*
LP 6 – Side L
- “You Made Friends With Them”
- The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
- “We All Know What You Did To Him”
- Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
- “What Do You Love About Music?”
- Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
LP 7 – Stillwater EP*
Side A
- Fever Dog
- Love Thing
- You Had To Be There
Side B
- Hour Of Need
- Chance Upon You
- Love Comes And Goes
Fever Dog Seven-Inch
Side A
- Fever Dog
Side B
- “Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)”*
2. Fever Dog (Acoustic)*
* Previously unreleased