It’s No Longer All Happening: ‘Almost Famous’ Musical to End Broadway Run After a Few Months

The musical adaptation of Almost Famous will end its Broadway run after just a few months, with a final performance scheduled for Jan. 8, 2023.

The show confirmed it was bowing out Monday night with a post on Twitter that read, “Rock and roll is forever, but our Broadway journey ends January 8th. Come celebrate with us before it’s over. To our wonderful fans and family, our cast and crew are so thankful for joining us on this amazing ride.”

The Almost Famous musical premiered on Broadway on Nov. 3, following a month of previews. The show had been in the works for about four years, with the original film's writer/director, Cameron Crowe, first teasing the project back in 2018 (Crowe wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics with composer Tom Kitt). Almost Famous opened in Crowe's hometown of San Diego in 2019, and the show finally made it to Broadway after pandemic restrictions started to ease.

But upon its Broadway arrival, the show failed to catch on. Per Broadway World, the show has been playing to audiences that are about 75 percent full for the past three weeks, while during the week of Dec. 11, it grossed just $765,060. In total, Almost Famous has grossed about $6.8 million, far from the $18 million backing the project (per The New York Times).

But the show’s fate hasn’t been sealed just yet. In a statement, producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel said, “Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure.” Along with noting that the Broadway musical’s cast album is still set to arrive March 17, the pair said they were looking forward to “the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.”