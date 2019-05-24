Hear Ally Brooke, A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Sultry ‘Lips Don’t Lie’

Ally Brooke has recruited A Boogie wit da Hoodie for her latest solo single “Lips Don’t Lie.” This is the former Fifth Harmony member’s fourth solo track since the band announced their hiatus.

The midtempo track features a piano-driven beat beneath smoky vocals from Brooke. On the song, the singer comments on how her lover’s kiss reveals all. A Boogie wit da Hoodie tells a different story on his verse, channeling jealousy and hurt feelings. “I treated you like a 10 now I’m a dog to you,” he says.

Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus in March last year. Brooke had already released her debut solo single, “Perfect,” that January. Most recently she had success with the Tyga collaboration “Low Key,” which charted on US Pop and Bubbling Under.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie made is debut back in 2016 and has since released two full-length albums. His sophomore album, last year’s Hoodie Szn, debuted at Number One with only 823 copies in traditional album sales, making it the lowest-selling album Number One album since Billboard began tracking albums with Nielsen SoundScan.