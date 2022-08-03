Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour to Honor Gregg Allman This Fall

Devon Allman has announced the sixth annual Allman Family Revival, which will see musicians paying tribute to the life and music of Gregg Allman. The 18-date tour kicks off in November and will feature the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donovan Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, G. Love, and more.

“We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival, but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment,” Devon Allman said in a statement. “It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance, making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. It has since expanded into a full tour; last year it hit 18 cities around the U.S.

Devon Allman formed the Allman Betts Band in 2018 with Duane Betts, the son of Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts. They play a mixture of original songs and tip their caps to their fathers by adding a couple of Allman Brothers classics to each live show.

Other musicians on this year’s line-up, which varies by city, include Larry McCray, George Porter Jr., River Kittens, Orbi Orbison, Jimmy Hall, Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, and Luther Dickinson.

“My favorite part is just the joy of the audience,” Devon Allman added. “I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth. Knowing Dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?!’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.”

The Allman Family Revival tour kicks off Nov. 26 in Macon, GA at Macon City Auditorium and continues through December before concluding at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available now with the code “Revival22,” while all tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 via the tour’s website.

Allman Family Revival Tour

Nov 26 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA

Nov 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall | Clearwater, FL

Nov 28 @ Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall| Sarasota, FL

Nov 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater | Pompano Beach, FL

Nov 30 @ Florida Theater | Jacksonville, FL

Dec 2 @ Beacon Theatre | New York, NY

Dec 3 @ Shubert Theatre | Boston, MA

Dec 4 @ The Warner | Torrington, CT

Dec 6 @ Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

Dec 7 @ DPAC | Durham, NC

Dec 8 @ Montgomery PAC | Montgomery, AL

Dec 9 @ The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN

Dec 10 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

Dec 12 @ The Paramount | Denver, CO

Dec 14 @ Celebrity Theater | Phoenix, AZ

Dec 15 @ Westgate Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, NV

Dec 16 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA