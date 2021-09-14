Allman Family Revival Tour to Honor Gregg Allman in 18 Cities

The life and music of Gregg Allman will be celebrated with an 18-city Allman Family Revival tour that kicks off November 27th in St. Louis and wraps up December 19th in Los Angeles.

Greg’s son Devon Allman and his group the Allman Betts Band will be the featured act alongside Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr. They will be joined in select cities by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.

The Allman Family Revival began as a celebration of Gregg’s 70th birthday in December 2017. It’s grown into a yearly tradition, and this year they’re planning Last Waltz-style evenings packed with musical collaborations.

“I like having artists that knew Dad, played with him, maybe were an opening act, or were really influenced and inspired by him,” Devon Allman says in a statement. “As for a venue, I prefer those turn-of-the-century to mid-20th century, old-school theaters. They are just gorgeous inside, sculpted for sound, and provide the perfect location for these very special shows. I love for this concert to feel like a night at the theater for our audience.”

Devon Allman formed the Allman Bettes Band in 2018 with Duane Betts, the son of Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts. They play a mixture of original songs and Allman Brothers classics, but they’ve ruled out the possibility of teaming up with surviving members of the Allman Brothers and simply calling it the Allman Brothers Band.

“I don’t think that that would be very respectful of the legacy,” Devon Allman told Rolling Stone in 2018. “It’s always going be a balance, and my number one thing is integrity and class. So is there a way to kind of perpetuate it within a loose framework? Yes. But to come out and use their name, or the mushrooms and the peaches after they worked hard for all that? No. It’s one thing to play a handful of songs and tip your hat to them and give the people that nostalgia. It’s quite another thing to open up shop on a business that wrapped up their shop already.”

Allman Family Revival Tour

November 27th – St. Louis, MO

November 29th – Dallas, TX

November 30th – Austin, TX

December 1st – New Orleans, LA

December 2nd – Atlanta, GA

December 3rd – Sarasota, FL

December 5th – Huntington, NY

December 7th – Boston, MA

December 8th – New York. NY

December 9th – Philadelphia, PA

December 10th – Silver Springs, MD

December 11th – Ann Arbor, MI

December 12th – Chicago, IL

December 14th – Tulsa, OK

December 16th – Phoenix, AZ

December 17th – Las Vegas, NV

December 18th – San Francisco, CA

December 19th – Los Angeles, CA