Allman Brothers, Hold Steady to Reissue LPs on Pink Vinyl for Charity

The Allman Brothers Band, the Hold Steady, Primal Scream and Grandaddy are among the artists that will rerelease albums on limited edition pink vinyl as part as this year’s Ten Bands One Cause fundraiser.

Umphrey’s McGee, Less Than Jake, Plain White T’s, Tom Tom Club, Bush and Minus the Bear will also participate in the event that benefits the Red Door Community — formerly known as Gilda Club’s NYC — which aims to provide welcoming communities for people who are diagnosed with cancer, as well as for caregivers and people who have lost someone to cancer.

This year’s slate begins September 24th with pink vinyl reissues of Minus the Bear’s Infinity Overhead, Tom Tom Club’s Downtown Rockers and Grandaddy’s The Sophtware Slump… on a wooden piano. More albums will arrive during October (National Breast Cancer Awareness Month) and through November 19th.

“Grandaddy is honored to participate in Ten Bands One Cause,” Grandaddy’s Jim Fairchild said in a statement. “Doing something we love and having it help foster healing, conversation and community for people living through cancer is about as positive as music can be. Thank you Red Door Community for your powerful work.” Other highlights include pink repressings of Allman Brothers’ Bear’s Sonic Journals: Fillmore East, February 1970 and the Hold Steady’s latest LP Open Door Policy.

See the full list of Ten Bands One Cause artists and albums below, and check out Ten Bands One Cause for more information.

September 24th

Grandaddy – The Sophtware Slump… on a wooden piano

Minus the Bear – Infinity Overhead

Tom Tom Club – Downtown Rockers

October 1st

Plain White T’s – American Nights

October 15th

The Hold Steady – Open Door Policy

October 22nd

The Allman Brothers – Bear’s Sonic Journals: Fillmore East, February 1970

October 29th

Less Than Jake – Silver Linings

November 5th

Umphrey’s McGee – Mantis

November 19th

Primal Scream – Live at Levitation

Bush – Razorblade Suitcase