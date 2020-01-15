The Allman Brothers Band Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Box Set of Rarities and Unreleased Tracks

The Allman Brothers Band has announced the release of Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection, a box set of rarities, unreleased tracks, live performances and classic songs. The box set, out February 28th via Island Mercury/UMe, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rock band, and is available as a 10LP or 5CD box set or on digital.

The box set was produced by Allman Brothers Band historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West, and collects 61 Allman Brothers Band classics, live performances and rarities, and includes seven previously unreleased tracks, including the original demo of “Trouble No More.” The songs have been remastered by Jason NeSmith at Chase Park Tranduction in Athens, Georgia, and the box set is arranged chronologically by era of the band.

The vinyl set is accompanied by a 56-page book, while the CD set features an 88-page booklet. Both physical editions feature an essay on the 50-year history of the band by Lynskey, unreleased band photos along with newly shot photos of memorabilia from the Big House Museum in the band’s adopted hometown Macon, Georgia and a recap of the 13 incarnations of the band lineup.

Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection is available for pre-order now.

10LP TRACK LIST

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

Disc 1

1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A)

2. Don’t Want You No More (Side A)

3. It’ Not My Cross To Bear (Side A)

4. Dreams (Side A)

5. Whipping Post (Side B)

6. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B)

7. Midnight Rider (Side B)

8. Revival (Side B)

Disc 2

1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (Side A)

2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A)

3. Please Call Home (Side A)

4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

Disc 3

1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

2. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A)

3. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B)

4. Stand Back (Side B)

5. Melissa (Side B)

6. Blue Sky (Side B)

Disc 4

1. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol) (Side A)

2. Wasted Words (Side A)

3. Ramblin’ Man (Side A)

4. Southbound (Side A)

5. Jessica (Side B)

6. Early Morning Blues (Outtake) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

Disc 5

1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A)

2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A)

3. Can’t Lose What You Never Had (Side A)

4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B)

5. High Falls (Side B)

Disc 6

1. Crazy Love (Side A)

2. Can’t Take It With You (Side A)

3. Pegasus (Side A)

4. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B)

5. Hell & High Water (Side B)

6. Angeline (Side B)

7. Leavin’ (Side B)

8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

Disc 7

1. Good Clean Fun (Side A)

2. Seven Turns (Side A)

3. Gamblers Roll (Side A)

4. End Of The Line (Side A)

5. Nobody Knows (Side B)

6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

Disc 8

1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A)

2. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea (Side A)

3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A)

4. Soulshine (Side B)

5. No One To Run With (Side B)

6. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B)

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

Disc 9

1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B)

4. Old Before My Time (Side B)

Disc 10

1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A)

4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

5. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

