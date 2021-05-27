 Allman Brothers 50th Anniversary Tribute Coming Soon to DVD, CD - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next U.K. Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Gets Some Help From Linda Perry on 'Home'
Home Music Music News

Allman Brothers 50th-Anniversary Tribute Coming Soon to DVD, CD

One of the last major concerts before the Covid lockdown arriving on all formats in July.

By
David Browne

Reporter

David Browne's Most Recent Stories

View All
the allman brothers tribute msg

Kirk West/Kirk West Photography*

On March 10, 2020, surviving and alumni members of the Allman Brothers Band came together to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

Given that the coronavirus was beginning to bear down on the country, as well as the world, the timing was dicey at best; live shows were effectively shut down two days later. “It was just starting to dawn on everyone that day that this isn’t something to fuck around with,” guitarist Derek Trucks told Rolling Stone soon after the show. “But it also felt like one of the last moments for a long time when people would be able to suspend reality and let go.”

For those who were there, those who weren’t, or those who bought a ticket and had second thoughts, the complete concert will soon be widely available. The Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY will be arriving on DVD, CD and Blu-Ray on July 23.

Related Stories

Their House: A Deluxe 50th Anniversary Edition of CSNY's 'Deja Vu' Reveals Other Sides to a Classic LP
The Return of Sister Kate

Related Stories

bob dylan best covers
The 80 Greatest Dylan Covers of All Time
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

As a preview, the band is out with a version of “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’,” originally on the band’s second album, 1970’s Idlewild South.

Over the course of two sets and about three hours, the newly named Brothers — Trucks, founding drummer Jaimoe, guitarist Warren Hayes, bassist Oteil Burbridge, and percussionist Marc Quinones, along with drummer Duane Trucks, keyboardist Reese Wynans and special guest Chuck Leavell — honored the band’s anniversary by exhuming songs from throughout their career. (The one-time event also served as a tribute to the recent passings of Gregg Allman and drummer Butch Trucks.) With Haynes handling most of the lead vocals, the setlist ranged from early standards like “Midnight Rider,” “It’s Not My Cross to Bear,” and “Revival” through later-period tracks like “Soulshine” and “No One to Run With.” Since guitarist and co-founder Dickey Betts was unable to make the show, Leavell sang Betts’ “Blue Sky.”

Available from Peach Records (in conjunction with Negs.net, the streaming service that broadcast the show live), the performances will be available as four CDs, three DVDs, or two Blu-Rays. The video will also be streamed on Nugs and Amazon Prime’s streaming service, Coda.

For those wanting more vintage Allmans, three shows recorded by the legendary Owsley “Bear” Stanley at New York’s Fillmore East in 1970 will be available as a three-CD set June 18. Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 Deluxe Edition includes, among others songs, the three earliest known live versions of Betts’ “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.”

In This Article: 50th anniversary, The Allman Brothers Band, The Brothers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.