 All Time Low Recruit Demi Lovato for New 'Monsters' Version
Rolling Stone

All Time Low Recruit Demi Lovato for New ‘Monsters’ Version With Blackbear

See the band’s new animated lyric video for their track from Wake Up, Sunshine

All Time Low have recruited Demi Lovato for a new rendition of their song “Monsters” featuring Blackbear. The track appears on Wake Up, Sunshine, which the group released in April.

In the accompanying animated lyric video for the new spin on the song, which expands on the song’s original animated visual, an animated version of Demi Lovato joins in to sing with Blackbear and later sings and harmonizes with frontman Alex Gaskarth. Her character is also seen singing on stage backed by the band comprising monster members.

“I’m wondering, why do all the monsters come out at night?/Why do we sleep when we want to hide?,” they sing on the chorus. “Why do I run back to you, like I don’t mind if you fuck up my life?/Why am I a sucker for all your lies?/Strung out like laundry on every line/Why do I come back to you, like I don’t mind if you fuck up my life?”

The team up was born from a longtime friendship with the pop star, Gaskarth said in a statement. “We’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world,” he said.

In This Article: All Time Low, Blackbear, Demi Lovato

