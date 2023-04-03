All-American Rejects Announce 2023 ‘Wet Hot All-American Summer’ Tour
The All-American Rejects want their fans to bring their kids to the Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour, their first headlining tour in a decade, because the best way to avoid being swallowed up by nostalgia is to fully lean into it.
“We started with a swing swing, then we were your dirty little secret, and then you thought it would end tonight so we could move along, then we gave you too much hell for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives whether you liked it or not,” frontman Tyson Ritter said in a statement, running through some of the band’s biggest hits. “Bring your kids this time… so they can be just like their parents.”
The Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour was inspired by the reception to the All-American Rejects taking the stage at When We Were Young festival, the ultimate nostalgia show. Their last album arrived in 2012, but they’re keeping that energy alive and bringing New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids on the road as support.
The tour is scheduled to begin on Aug. 11 in Tampa and will wrap on Oct. 14 in Oklahoma City. The band will make stops in Raleigh, Philadelphia, Boston, Indianapolis, Nashville, Bakersfield, San Diego, Houston, and more cities. Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via the official All-American Rejects website.
“The Rejects are a band that have been trying to get out in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to crawl out of their ‘guilty pleasure box’ and experience what had made them so happy,” Ritter explained. “This summer is about a celebration of a band that used to be the soundtrack of your life, but now you’re not ashamed to go out and see them. This is for our fans to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up.”
The All-American Rejects Tour Dates:
Aug. 11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Skyline Stage
Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphiteatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
Sept. 21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 23 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair
Sept. 25 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Pend Oreille Pavilion
Sept. 26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 30 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater
Oct. 3 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 4 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square
Oct. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
Oct. 8 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Oct. 12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Oct. 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
